Cooki - GDPR Compliant Cookie Banner

What is GDPR and when does it take effect?

The General Data Protection Regulation is a piece of EU legislation passed by the European Parliament in 2016. It is enforceable in all EU countries from May 25, 2018. The GDPR aims to make it simpler for people to control how companies use their personal details.

Strict new rules mean companies will not be allowed to collect and use personal information without the person's consent. Data includes things like a person's name, email address and phone number, and also internet browsing habits collected by website cookies.

Who needs to be compliant with GDPR?

Stores based in the EU, as well as stores not located in the EU, if they offer free or paid goods to EU residents.

