Developed by Conversio

  • Become GDPR compliant in minutes
  • Easily generate a GDPR-ready privacy policy for your store
  • Add a customizable cookie policy banner to your store in one click

Make sure your store is fully compliant with GDPR

Take the hassle out of becoming GDPR compliant and ensure you're ready in minutes by installing Cooki.

What is GDPR and when does it take effect?

The General Data Protection Regulation is a piece of EU legislation passed by the European Parliament in 2016. It is enforceable in all EU countries from May 25, 2018. The GDPR aims to make it simpler for people to control how companies use their personal details.

Strict new rules mean companies will not be allowed to collect and use personal information without the person's consent. Data includes things like a person's name, email address and phone number, and also internet browsing habits collected by website cookies.

Who needs to be compliant with GDPR?

Stores based in the EU, as well as stores not located in the EU, if they offer free or paid goods to EU residents.

Features



  • Fully customisable cookie acceptance banner.

  • Easy GDPR compliant privacy-policy generator.

  • Simple API that could be used by other apps you use that do on-site tracking to check whether the visitor / customer has declined consent.

  • We also log the consent for you. So if you ever had to prove someone's consent, you can do so. You will need to contact us at the moment to get a that but it will be available from your dashboard soon.

  • One click install.

Cooki - GDPR Compliant Cookie Banner reviews

  1. 5 stars (4 reviews)
  2. 4 stars (0 reviews)
  3. 3 stars (1 review)
  4. 2 stars (0 reviews)
  5. 1 star (0 reviews)

Just installed. Very quick and easy to do. Can change colours, size, where on the page top or bottom etc easily. Looking forward to the consent tracking, hopefully soon

posted

So easy to install! and you can adjust colors, padding, text sizes. It is good that it display the Accept and Decline buttons! Now we are waiting to see the consent tracking in the dashboard. thanks!

posted

Highly recommend this app along with all other Conversio products.

Staff always helpful!!

posted

Super easy and simple to set up. One step closer to GDPR compliance. ;)

posted

App is cool, whoever it doesn't have any option to customize the CSS of the banner.

I'm having a trouble where the banner is behind some other website buttons. (which could be fixed by increasing z-index).

posted
Price Free

Support & Sales

Developer Conversio
Email cooki@conversio.com
Website cookihq.com
Privacy policy cookihq.com/#/privacy
Get Support

