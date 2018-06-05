UWP Access - Simplify GDPR

What is GDPR?

GDPR, General Data Protection Regulation, is a new privacy law that gives EU customers more control over their personal data. And, with fines of

up to €20 million or 4% of annual revenue, GDPR is simply too important to ignore.

GDPR creates stricter rules on how EU customer data must be handled. Businesses handling personal data for EU customers must have a legally valid reason for doing so, and be able to justify this in simple terms. Meaning more transparency for EU customers, and greater protection of fundamental data protection rights.

In addition, customers have to right to have their data corrected or removed, and can request all personal data be handed over to them. EU

customers are protected from having their data collected for one reason, and being used for something entirely different.

Why be GDPR compliant?

Ultimately, online Shopify merchants can’t afford to make mistakes when it comes to guaranteeing they are compliant with this new EU regulation.

Apart from the obvious, which is avoiding hefty fines, being GDPR compliant is a great opportunity to gain the trust of EU customers, whilst meeting EU regulations.

GDPR compliance gives you the added advantage over competitors with EU customers, as it increases their confidence in your brand. Showing your EU customers that you care about safeguarding their customer data rights in an increasingly digital world is a great way to gain their trust, and can double up as a legitimate marketing tactic.

How does UWP Access help?

UWP Access simplifies access requests, making it easier for online merchants to handle personal data access request from their customers.



A must-have app for any Shopify store owners with EU customers



Reduces the scope of areas where GDPR applies.



Eliminates having to download and email customers directly.



Provides customers a simple way to request and view their data.



Email notifications sent automatically for all new data requests.



Sends customers a temporary link to download their data.



30 days to respond to access requests, after which you'll receive further email notifications.



How does UWP Access work?



UWP Access adds a "request your personal data" widget to your customer account pages



When clicked, customers can provide a reason for requesting their data and submit their request



Confirmation of the request is sent to the customer



The merchant is notified of the data request



The merchant can process the request and email the data to the customer

