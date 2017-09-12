Why Shopcodes?

Shopcodes are scannable QR codes that link customers directly to products on your online store. Your customers will be able to quickly scan Shopcodes with any smartphone camera and purchase your products with the tap of a finger.

Integrate Shopcodes with your product packaging or marketing material, and then track conversions and traffic through Shopify Analytics.

Features



Create beautiful Shopcodes for any of your products, through app actions or the app dashboard in Shopify



Customize where the Shopcode links to, a product's page or the shopping cart page



Incentivize purchases by adding a discounts to your Shopcodes



Track conversions and traffic from your Shopcodes with Shopify analytics



Make quick edits to your Shopcodes through the app dashboard



How to use Shopcodes

Narrow the distance between shopping offline and buying on mobile. Here are a couple ways Shopcodes can be used.

Add Shopcodes to Your Product Packaging

By incorporating Shopcodes into your product packaging, offline shoppers can scan them to learn more about your products.

You can also encourage existing customers to make repeat purchases by scanning them to go directly to checkout on mobile with all the accelerated checkout options available on mobile devices, such as Apple Pay and Shopify Pay.

You can even attach a special discount code to your Shopcodes to reward your current customers for their loyalty.

Use Shopcodes at Events, Pop-Ups, and in Your Retail Store

Customers can quickly purchase or learn more about a product wherever they find a Shopcode offline.

Displaying a Shopcode on the windows of your retail store lets you sell even when your doors are closed to customers by directing them to your Shopify store instead.

Running an event or pop-up where inventory space is limited? Get customers to scan and purchase through a Shopcode instead to have their order delivered to their door.

Incorporate Shopcodes in Package Inserts, Offline Ads, and More

Shopcodes can also be used wherever you advertise offline.

Promote other products, partnerships, or discounts with packaging inserts, posters, and other offline marketing materials.

Instead of manually typing in your website’s URL on their mobile devices, shoppers can be taken directly to the product in your Shopify store instantly.